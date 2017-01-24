Details Category: Uncategorised Published: Monday, 18 August 2014 23:39 Hits: 4229

The 2012 Census of Agriculture may present a skewed picture of the state of agriculture in South Dakota due to the drought of 2012. South Dakota data for livestock and crop production is lower than average due to the drought. Agriculture economist, Matthew Diersen, cautions researchers to supplement the data from the Agriculture Census with data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Economic Research Service, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The Census of Agriculture is taken every five years and is used by producers, government officials, and businesses to make policies and business plans related to agriculture. See also the Black Hills Knowledge Network's document library for more information about the drought of 2012 and agriculture in South Dakota.