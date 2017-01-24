Black Hills Knowledge Netowork

  • BHKN Now Hiring Regional Economist and Project Director

    BHKN Now Hiring Regional Economist and Project Director

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network (BHKN) seeks a highly qualified regional economist who will serve the Black Hills community and western South Dakota. The economist

  • BHKN Digital Archives Collections

    BHKN Digital Archives Collections

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network partners with 13 local libraries and communities to aggregate historical documents and photos. They are hosted on a site called  BiblioBoard  

  • Non-emergency Police Reports Accepted Online in Rapid City

    Non-emergency Police Reports Accepted Online in Rapid City

    The Rapid City Police Department  (RCPD) now accepts online reports for non-emergency incidents, reports the Rapid City Journal .  The RCPD has an "Online Crime Reporting"

  • Belle Fourche Names New Chief of Police

    Belle Fourche Names New Chief of Police

    The City of Belle Fourche selected Butte County Sheriff’s Deputy Marlyn Pomrenke to serve as its police chief, reports the Black Hills Pioneer . Pomrenke has

  • South Dakota Senate Bill Increases Meth Treatment Funding

    South Dakota Senate Bill Increases Meth Treatment Funding

    Governor Daugaard included more than $600,000 for the Department of Social Services in his 2017 budget to expand meth treatment reports the Rapid City Journal .  The

The 2012 Census of Agriculture may present a skewed picture of the state of agriculture in South Dakota due to the drought of 2012. South Dakota data for livestock and crop production is lower than average due to the drought.  Agriculture economist, Matthew Diersen, cautions researchers to supplement the data from the Agriculture Census with data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Economic Research Service, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  The Census of Agriculture is taken every five years and is used by producers, government officials, and businesses to make policies and business plans related to agriculture. See also the Black Hills Knowledge Network's document library for more information about the drought of 2012 and agriculture in South Dakota.

  • Print
Home to more than 833,354 people, South Dakota is now growing faster than the U.S. as a whole. Visit the South Dakota Dashboard to view the latest state statistics.

Historical Photos & Documents Online

Online collections of pictures tell the history of our area and allow the viewer to experience the past.

Our team has compiled browsable lists of resource pages, an elected officials database, a Black Hills nonprofit listing, and access to statewide data.

