Black Hills Knowledge Netowork

Hello Visitor!Login

Order by
Advanced Search
  • BHKN Now Hiring Regional Economist and Project Director

    BHKN Now Hiring Regional Economist and Project Director

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network (BHKN) seeks a highly qualified regional economist who will serve the Black Hills community and western South Dakota. The economist

     [read more]
  • BHKN Digital Archives Collections

    BHKN Digital Archives Collections

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network partners with 13 local libraries and communities to aggregate historical documents and photos. They are hosted on a site called  BiblioBoard  

     [read more]
  • IN HISTORY: Homestake Gold Mine Restructures and Lays Off Hundreds of Workers

    IN HISTORY: Homestake Gold Mine Restructures and Lays Off Hundreds of Workers

    In January 1998, the Homestake Gold Mine announced a major restructuring of mining operations to help maintain operations during a time of low gold prices,

     [read more]
  • Butte County Receives $3500 for Juvenile Diversion Efforts

    Butte County Receives $3500 for Juvenile Diversion Efforts

    Butte County recently received $3,500 through the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Initiative , reports the Black Hills Pioneer . Butte County was selected to receive the state funds

     [read more]
  • Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Announces New Cracker Barrel Rule

    Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Announces New Cracker Barrel Rule

    The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce hopes that an update to the  Cracker Barrel  format will allow a broader range of topics to be covered.

     [read more]
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • Print
Details
Category: Uncategorised
Published: Monday, 18 August 2014 23:39
Hits: 4193

The 2012 Census of Agriculture may present a skewed picture of the state of agriculture in South Dakota due to the drought of 2012. South Dakota data for livestock and crop production is lower than average due to the drought.  Agriculture economist, Matthew Diersen, cautions researchers to supplement the data from the Agriculture Census with data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Economic Research Service, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  The Census of Agriculture is taken every five years and is used by producers, government officials, and businesses to make policies and business plans related to agriculture. See also the Black Hills Knowledge Network's document library for more information about the drought of 2012 and agriculture in South Dakota.

  • Print
Details
Category: Uncategorised
Published: Tuesday, 07 January 2014 21:38
Hits: 4554

Home

Community Data

Community_Data.pngHome to more than 833,354 people, South Dakota is now growing faster than the U.S. as a whole. Visit the South Dakota Dashboard to view the latest state statistics.

[read more]

Latest News

Historical Photos & Documents Online

Mt_Rushmore.pngOnline collections of pictures tell the history of our area and allow the viewer to experience the past. These collections are from...

[read more]

Resources

Resources.pngOur team has compiled browsable lists of resource pages, an elected officials database, a Black Hills nonprofit listing, and access to statewide data using...

[read more]

Latest News

[view more]

black hills knowledge network logo

525 University Loop, Suite 202
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 716-0058   [email protected]

 

COMMUNITY DATA BH History Resources SD Dashboard