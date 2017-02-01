Black Hills Knowledge Netowork

  • BHKN Digital Archives Collections

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network partners with 13 local libraries and communities to aggregate historical documents and photos. They are hosted on a site called  BiblioBoard  

  • Careers

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network has positions currently open. Click the attachment below for more information or call (605) 716-0058 to inquire about open positions.  

  • D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery Welcomes New Curator

    April Gregory was recently hired as the curator for the D.C .Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives , reports the Black Hills Pioneer . The position

  • New App for Smart Devices Issued by Black Hills National Forest

    A new app for tablets and smart phones was released by the Black Hills National Forest, reports KOTA News . The app will provide users with

  • Sturgis Boasts First Police Athletic League in South Dakota

    Following a fundraising effort by the Sturgis Police Department and a local boxing club, Sturgis Police Officer Joe Leveque reached out to the National Police

The 2012 Census of Agriculture may present a skewed picture of the state of agriculture in South Dakota due to the drought of 2012. South Dakota data for livestock and crop production is lower than average due to the drought.  Agriculture economist, Matthew Diersen, cautions researchers to supplement the data from the Agriculture Census with data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Economic Research Service, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  The Census of Agriculture is taken every five years and is used by producers, government officials, and businesses to make policies and business plans related to agriculture. See also the Black Hills Knowledge Network's document library for more information about the drought of 2012 and agriculture in South Dakota.

Community Data

Community_Data.pngHome to more than 833,354 people, South Dakota is now growing faster than the U.S. as a whole. Visit the South Dakota Dashboard to view the latest state statistics.

Historical Photos & Documents Online

Mt_Rushmore.pngOnline collections of pictures tell the history of our area and allow the viewer to experience the past. These collections are from...

Resources.pngOur team has compiled browsable lists of resource pages, an elected officials database, a Black Hills nonprofit listing, and access to statewide data using...

