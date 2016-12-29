Black Hills Knowledge Netowork

Hello Visitor!Login

Order by
Advanced Search

  • BHKN Now Hiring Regional Economist and Project Director

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network (BHKN) seeks a highly qualified regional economist who will serve the Black Hills community and western South Dakota. The economist

     [read more]

  • BHKN Digital Archives Collections

    The Black Hills Knowledge Network partners with 13 local libraries and communities to aggregate historical documents and photos. They are hosted on a site called  BiblioBoard  

     [read more]

  • Sturgis City Council Nixes Open Container Ordinance for 2017 Rally

    Although area businesses had proposed allowing open containers of alcoholic beverages during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the Sturgis City Council voted against the proposal. According

     [read more]

  • Rapid City Library Prepares for Remodel

    The Rapid City Public Library is moving forward on a remodel after the Rapid City Council approved the bid for the project . The renovation is

     [read more]

  • Humane Society Of The Black Hills Grateful For Response

    The Humane Society of the Black Hills is currently housing 270 animals, its largest number in five years, reports the Rapid City Journal .

    After sheriff's

     [read more]
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • Print
Details
Category: Uncategorised
Published: Monday, 18 August 2014 23:39
Hits: 4119

The 2012 Census of Agriculture may present a skewed picture of the state of agriculture in South Dakota due to the drought of 2012. South Dakota data for livestock and crop production is lower than average due to the drought.  Agriculture economist, Matthew Diersen, cautions researchers to supplement the data from the Agriculture Census with data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the Economic Research Service, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  The Census of Agriculture is taken every five years and is used by producers, government officials, and businesses to make policies and business plans related to agriculture. See also the Black Hills Knowledge Network's document library for more information about the drought of 2012 and agriculture in South Dakota.

  • Print
Details
Category: Uncategorised
Published: Tuesday, 07 January 2014 21:38
Hits: 4468

Home

Community Data

Community DataHome to more than 833,354 people, South Dakota is now growing faster than the U.S. as a whole. Visit the South Dakota Dashboard to view the latest state statistics.

[read more]

Latest News

Historical Photos & Documents Online

Historical Photos & Documents OnlineOnline collections of pictures tell the history of our area and allow the viewer to experience the past. These collections are fr...

[read more]

Resources

Resource Page IndexOur team has compiled browsable lists of topical resource pages, an elected officials database, a Black Hills nonprofit listing, and access to statewide data using the South Dakota Dashboard...

[read more]

Latest News

  • Spearfish Considers Maintenance Policy for Lookout Mountain
    Spearfish Considers Maintenance Policy for Lookout Mountain The Spearfish City Council is considering a maintenance policy for the “H” on Lookout Mountain after being approached by a student group from Black Hills…
    Written on Friday, 30 December 2016 21:01
  • Cadillac Jack’s Expansion Moves Forward
    Cadillac Jack’s Expansion Moves Forward The Deadwood City Commission recently approved the first tax increment financing (TIF) for Cadillac Jack’s second expansion, reports the Black Hills Pioneer. The city allocated…
    Written on Friday, 30 December 2016 14:40
  • Rapid City Plans Fireworks Display For 2017
    Rapid City Plans Fireworks Display For 2017 The annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Rapid City has been postponed to July 4, 2017, KOTA reports. July 4 is the planned day…
    Written on Thursday, 29 December 2016 21:07
  • Half Cent Sales Tax Increased Teacher Pay
    Half Cent Sales Tax Increased Teacher Pay With the half cent sales tax increase passed by the state legislature, Rapid City teachers have now received a 6.5 percent raise in pay. KOTA…
    Written on Thursday, 29 December 2016 20:50
[view more]

525 University Loop, Suite 202
Rapid City, SD 57701
(605) 716-0058   [email protected]

 

COMMUNITY DATA BH History Resources SD Dashboard